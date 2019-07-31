Stray animals pose major threat

Dear Editor,

In the absence of a long-term policy to rehabilitate stray animals, national highway and other busy roads have become resting places for such animals. The problem of stray animals causes a lot of discomfort to the citizens. Stray animals, can be spotted frequently on the city roads and also on the national highways.

It is a common sight to see stray animals loitering around and even occupying the middle of the road. This disrupts traffic flow and often leads to traffic jams. Many times, bulls lock horns on the roads and pose threat to the lives of the commuters.

Stray animals have become a major hazard on the Highways, as they have caused many accidents which are very fatal sometimes. We can easily find such stray animals moving freely on the National Highway running through Narwal, Bhatindi, Channi, Kunjwani, etc.

I would like to share an incident here so that the concerned can take it seriously as it is posing threat to commuters on NH. I was traveling from Kunjwani to Channi and it was around 7:00 PM. I was driving carefully as it was dark due to clouds. Suddenly I noticed a buffalo running in the middle of the road and as I was wondering that it would hit someone, I saw it hitting a two wheeler driver. He was badly hurt and it was all blood and chaos on the highway. I immediately took him to nearest hospital but what was shocking is no one is there to keep a check on this. If officials cannot control stray animals they can at least be there to help people. It is such a busy chowk and daily many commuters pass through it and risk their life as one can find heard of buffalos roaming freely on the road posing threat to commuters.

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to request the concerned to kindly look into this and do the needful so that people can drive safely on roads.

Sonam Mahajan,

Jammu.