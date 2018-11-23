Strategies for rainfed agro-ecosystem of NW Himalayas

Share Share 0 Share 0

R. D Gupta

As Agricultural Production is a biological phenomenon, so it is bound to suffer from any fluctuations which occur in the Environment. Environment reflects both Physical (Land, Air, Water) and Biological (Plants and Animals) Environments and are also known as abiotic and biotic environment. A dynamic system where both abiotic and biotic environments are interacting each other to bring forth in its structural and functional changes is called Ecosystem. Both kinds of environment are also called biophysical factors. Apart from these factors, socioeconomic conditions also have much influence on “Agricultural Production”.

There is no doubt that both kinds of Environments (Abiotic and Biotic) have a profound effect on the production/productivity of various agricultural crops directly or indirectly. However, these days whatever happens to the environment in respect of change of climatic elements like temperature, rainfall, hailstorms, snowfalls, cyclones etc., is attributed to Global Warming. Global Warming takes place when atmospheric gases called Green House Gases absorb more heat than average. It refers to an average increase in Earth’s temperature which in turn causes change in climate. A warmer climate of the Earth may lead to change in rainfall pattern, melting of glaciers, a rise in sea level water. This will eventually result in a wide range of imprints on the life of humans, animals and plants – agricultural crops, including fruit plants and vegetables, and forest tree species, especially in Dryland Farming and Rainfed Farming. Difference between the two is that the former experiences annual rainfall less than 800 mm and that the latter more than 800 mm with semiarid and subhumid climate (Venkateswarlu, 1985).

Indian agriculture relies greatly on dryland farming for its growth and sustenance. Out of India’s total land area of 329 million hectares (ha), nearly 143 million ha are under cultivation, and of the latter, 92 million ha have Dryland Farming also called Rainfed Farming. In the present paper, agricultural production and future strategies for Rainfed Agroecosystem of North West Himalayas, have been detailed under changed climate caused through Global Warming. North West Himalayas consist of three states viz., Uttranchal (Uttrakhand), Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, where about 60-70 per cent of the total arable land depends upon rains (Monsoon and Westerly Disturbances).

Climate change and its implications on crop productivity

A joint study conducted by the Research Institute of United Kingdom and India showed that in the years to come yield of various crops would be hit by climate change caused by Global Warming due to emission of green house gases – CO2, CH4, CFC (Anonymous, 2005; Gupta, 2005). The concentration of CO2 is now a bit more than 380 ppm compared to a range of about 200-300 ppm during the past 8,00,000 years. The current concentration of CH4 is 1800 ppb compared to a range of 400-700 ppb during that time (Anonymous, 2008a). Oxides of nitrogen viz., NO, N2O, NO2 are the other green house gases which are emitted into the atmosphere from various industrial and combustion processes, automobile exhaust and agricultural fertilisers, especially nitrogenous ones. Oxides of nitrogen move into the stratosphere and contribute depletion of O3 layer also. Rise in 20 Celsius would reduce the grain yield potential. Warmer areas will show more crop loss. In eastern region of the country, rice yield will decline, whereas in north India including north-western Himalayan states, reduction in the yield of various crops would be offset by abnormal climate and weather.

Based on average values, the world has already warmed about 0.70 Celsius since 1800s (Anonymous, 2008b). And if the current rate of emission continues, this may further create a green house effect, resulting in warming of the atmosphere by 1.2 to 3.90 Celsius or 1.5 to 4.50 Celsius by the years 2030 to 2080. These higher temperatures would cut yield of rice grown in tropics. Rise in such temperatures, the oceans will warm-up, glaciers/polar ice caps may melt rising sea level and threatening the arable lands in countries having vast coastlines including India.

The potential risks of agriculture in India consist of shifts in agroecological zones, decrease in productivity of crops and grazing lands, increase in frequency of droughts and flood (Singh and Sharma, 1999). Change in climate will also affect many animals and plant species both on land and sea which may not be able to adapt to frequent environmental changes. Increased levels of CFCs, N2O, NO in the atmosphere are believed to have caused severe damage to ozone layer which results in increased UV-rays on the earth, endangering thereby human, animal and plant life. Rapid change in climate will affect ecosystems and as a consequence some plants and wildlife may benefit while others will be unable to adapt fast enough and face extinction (Wittwer, 1998; Anonymous, 2002).

Observance of climate change

Although the Global Warming effect in north-western Himalayan states was observed about 25-30 years ago, yet its impact was more pronounced during the last decade of the 20th century. The data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the US indicated July, 1998 as the hottest month in the last 148 years. The summer season was also one of the hottest in India when number of humans deaths occurred due to sun strokes.

Conspicuous first impact of Global Warming in Kashmir Valley was observed during 1998-1999 when whole of the Kashmir valley suffered from a severe drought of its recorded history. Detailed information has been compiled by Gupta (2005). During the year 2004, acute shortage of water was found not only in Srinagar but in Lolab valley where a number of areas were affected. Many farmers argued, “The continuous drought during the last few years caused huge losses to our crops which disheartened us to the extent that most of us now think to leave agriculture”.

During January-February (2003), when the people of Jammu region were shivering due to cold wave, the inhabitants of Kashmir were basking in sunshine as there was no snowfall. There was also no snowfall and rainfall during October-November of 2002-2003 in the Pir Panjal peaks. This also created a drought-like condition in Kandi areas of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttrakhand and, as a result, farmers could not sow Rabi crops. During the winter of 2002-2003, frost damage was quite serious in fruit plants like mango, litchi, kinnow, ber grown in various areas of Una (Himachal Pradesh). Similar damage was also noticed in Solan area of Himachal Pradesh (Samra, 2003).

Unexpected heavy snowfall on 30th April, 2004 caused devastation. Thousands of trees were broken and felled. Pir Panjal and Dhaula Dhar range (Himachal Pradesh) had 30 to 40 cm snowfall which affected the production of almond and walnut, and apple. Due to untimely rainfall, there was heavy loss of paddy and maize in many parts of Jammu region.

(To be continued)