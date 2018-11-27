Strategies for rainfed agro-ecosystem of NW Himalayas

Share Share 0 Share 0

R. D Gupta

When FYM is applied with N, P, K fertilizers there is an improvement in the yield of maize in the Kandi belt. The maximum yield was realized with recommended dose of NPK fertilizers followed by half through NPK fertilizers and half through FYM. The farmers, therefore, must use half of the recommended doses of NPK fertilizers and half through FYM. Similarly in rice, application of half of the recommended dose of NPK through fertilizers and half through green manuring has been proved useful (Gupta et al., 2005). According to Acharya et al. (2001), the contribution of N, P, K, NPK and FYM was 19, 37, 13, 64 and 31 per cent in case of maize and 82, 0, 1, 83 and 17 per cent in wheat under Himachal soil conditions. Further, it was reported that FYM had positive effective on tuber yield of potato and its application @ 20 t ha-1 not only reduced optimum dose of N from 163 to 181 kg Nha-1 but also increased the yield level from 23.5 to 31.2 t ha-1. FYM @ 10 and 20 t ha-1 also improved the fertilizer use efficiency by 10 and 35 per cent, respectively. Role of FYM in rice-wheat rotations in improving soil fertility and crop yields has also been tested in research station of Central Himalayas (Singh et al., 2001). It has been found that OC, total N, available P and K increased consistently with increasing levels of FYM. Wheat crop recorded higher yields in FYM treated plots.

Adoption of watershed management approach

Inspite of 1000 to 2500 mm of rainfall in northwest Himalayas, there is an acute shortage of water in the hills, especially during summer and winter seasons. It is because most of rainfall water runs of the steep slopes carrying soil with it and causes landslides/landslips. The remedy is intensive soil and water conservation measures like bench terracing, construction of water shortage structures (big or small), renovation of Baulies (springs), tanks and wells through watershed management.

Watershed management work in the World Bank’s Kandi Project in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana has shown that successful water harvesting structures are possible especially in the lower and foot hills (Kapta, 2004). Such structures have also proved beneficial in the Kandi belt of Jammu (Jamwal and Gupta, 2007) in development of agriculture and allied disciplines. Thus, watershed management is an holistic approach in which all major activities like forest management, adoption of soil an water conservation measures including water harvesting structures, management of crops, fruit trees/vegetables, grassland, animals are involved. All these approaches and innovations in this line can be simultaneously addressed in an integrated way, on area planning basis within watersheds having area, ranging from 100 to 500 ha. As it covers all agricultural and rural developmental programmes, so these will not harm much to the environment and ecology of the areas. Moreover, management of forests vis-à-vis other plants grown will take care of green houses gases also.

Change in certain package practices

It has been found that if developing countries, including India, can make some change of the planting time of the crops, use of irrigation more wisely and judicious use of manures and fertilizers through Integrated Nutrient Management and other measures to adapt to “Global Warming”, then production of some cereals (rice, wheat, maize) would resist the effect of climate and yield of crops would enhance. For this purpose, the Scientists of Agricultural Universities, both of Jammu and Srinagar (Kashmir) have to change their work culture if they like a prosperous agriculture sector for Kashmir valley vis-à-vis hilly areas including Karewas of Kashmir. Similarly, change in the work culture of rainfed areas of Jammu along with Kandi belt is required to be done. Thereafter, if the farmers are given technical scientific know how, they will definitely be benefited. Further, it is added that scientific techniques and know how about different areas should be in accordance with the old traditional crops and cultivation practices, which are being followed by the farmers since ages.

Such type of technologies should also be practised among the fields of the farmers dwelling in various parts of Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh after conducting research by the Scientists of Agricultural/ Horticultural Universities. This requires more attention for the farmers of Rudraprayag (Uttrakhand), especially those living Hilaungad Watershed, where many of the farmers, like farmers of Kashmir, are shifting from agricultural to non-agricultural activities. A recent study conducted by Sharma (2008) indicated a remarkable shift from farm based to non-farm based activities in the said area. Now only 14 per cent of the people are practising agriculture but this figure was about 51 per cent about 10 years ago (upto 1998). The major cause of this drift was change of climate, resulting into poor natural resources like lack of water, low soil fertility due to heavy soil erosion.

New initiatives

With the new initiatives like National Food Security Mission, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna and National Agriculture Extension System by the Government of India and concerted efforts of Indian peasants vis-à-vis scientists of ICAR Institutes and State Agricultural Universities, the foodgrain production in 2007-2008 has touched a record high of 227.32 million tones. Role of favourable climate in such foodgrain production cannot be ruled out. The foodgrain production in this context is as follows :

Suggestions for the future

1. Evolution of tougher/hardier varieties of crops :

(i) Due to change in climate, there are certainly lot of challenges to the farmers in the near future. Change in temperature is one of them, and scarcity of water is another. In warmer or drier areas, especially Kandi belt beset by greater extremes of droughts and floods during rainy season, farmers will have to change crop management practices. They will have to grow hardier/tougher varieties and should be prepared for the constant change in the way they operate.

For this purpose, the plant breeders are required to come forward in this line i.e. they must evolve suitable varieties of maize, pearl millet and other crops. Similarly, they have to hink from this angle for the farmers of Karewas of Kashmir and Changar areas of Himachal Pradesh.

(ii) It is believed that with increased levels of CO2 (Anonymous, 2002), the seed production of rice and soybean increased by 42 and 20 per cent, respectively, whereas per cent increase in corn and wheat seeds were 5 and 15 per cent. Research from this angle is required to be done under north western Himalayan soil conditions.

2. Curbing of deforestation and encouraging afforestation : The depletion of forests, that is deforestation should be ruthlessly curbed and afforestation should be encouraged at all levels. While afforesting the deforested areas and/or wastelands, growing of local species should be preferred.

3. Introduction of good public transportation :

(i) The real breakthrough in solving vehicular pollution problem can be achieved if all the cars, three-wheelers and local buses are run on compressed natural gas (CNG). CNG has already brought about a revolution in the transport sector of metro cities like New Delhi and Bangalore, and can be an option before the north west Himalayan states.

(ii) The use of catalytic converters should be made mandatory to suppress carbon monoxide and oxides of nitrogen.

(iii) Use of biodiesel prepared from Jatropha tree species is the need of the day.

4. Social forestry scheme : A number of social forestry schemes have been formulated by the Central and State Governments and the same must be introduced. This will help to protect the green gold of the northwest Himalayas and in turn will decrease the concentration of green house gases.

(Concluded)

(The author is Ex-Chief Scientist KVK-cum-Associate Dean, SKUAST, Jammu)