Strategic ‘Atal Tunnel’ will change fortunes of region, help promote tourism: Modi

Leh connected with Himachal Pradesh

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: The “strategic” Rohtang tunnel, christened as Atal Tunnel and connecting Manali to Leh will change the fortunes of the region and help promote tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event held to name the underground motor passage after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said the project is very important for the country.

“Rohtang Tunnel, connecting Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Leh in Ladakh, will now be known as Atal Tunnel. This strategic tunnel will change the fortunes of this region. It will help in promoting tourism in the region,” he said.

The historic decision to build the tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken in 2000 when Vajpayee was the prime minister.

The 8.8-km-long tunnel will be the world’s longest above an altitude of 3,000 metres and will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres, according to the defence ministry.

Once thrown open, the tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to remote border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh which otherwise remain cut off from the rest of the country for about six months during winters.

SLAMS THOSE DAMAGING PUBLIC PROPERTY

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed those who damaged public property during protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law, saying they should understand that rights and duties go hand in hand.

“They (the vandals) should ask themselves was it right. Whatever was torched, was it not of their child’s use? What has happened to those common people and policemen who got injured?” Modi asked.

He said he wanted to tell those who damaged public property “not to forget that rights and duties go hand in hand”.

Over 15 people were killed, 263 police personnel injured and state-owned property damaged in violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in several Uttar Pradesh districts.

Modi was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan here on the former prime minister’s birth anniversary. He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Referring to Article 370, Modi said it was an “old disease” and it was resolved peacefully.

“How old a disease was Article 370. How difficult it appeared. But it was our responsibility as to how to face such difficult challenges. And, it was done easily. ‘Sabki dhaarna ye choor choor ho gaya’ (everyone’s perception was smashed),” he said.

The Ram Janmabhoomi issue was also resolved peacefully, the prime minister said.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Modi said giving citizenship to those who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to “save the dignity of their daughters”, was another problem whose solution was found by 130 crore Indians.

“With this self-confidence, Hindustanis are entering a new decade. Whatever is left to be done, all Indians are trying to find a solution,” he said.

However big the challenge may be, “it is in our nature to challenge the challenge”, he said.

The prime minister said the road map to better health care was based on four points which are preventive health care, affordable health care, supply-side intervention and mission-mode intervention.

He also highlighted the schemes of his government towards this direction.

On the medical university, Modi said it will provide affiliation to government, semi-government and private colleges, and help in improving the quality of medical education in Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh welcomed Modi on behalf of the people and thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for installing the grand statue of Vajpayee.

“His (Atalji’s) memories are alive within us. He influenced not only the people of the country but people world over. Jawaharlal Nehru had once said that he (Vajpayee) will become PM one day. He was the person who only thought about national interest,” Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel received the Prime Minister.

In his speech, Adityanath paid tributes to Vajpayee and recalled the work done by him in various spheres.

Earlier, he urged farmers to opt for less water intensive crops and irrigation methods that will help conserve water, as he launched the Atal Jal Yojana, aimed at improving groundwater level in seven states.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme, he said by forming the Jal Shakti Ministry, his government has tried to free the subject of water from a compartmentalised approach to a more comprehensive and holistic one.

Modi said the Atal Jal Yojana will help improve groundwater level in 78 districts, more than 8,300 villages in the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

He said agriculture in the country is largely based on irrigation carried out through the use of groundwater and using old-age techniques of irrigation also leads to wastage of water.

Crops like sugarcane, Modi said, need a lot of water and places where such crops are grown have noticed a depletion of groundwater table.

“To improve this, we need to make farmers aware of conservation of rain water and taking alternative crops for cultivation and move towards micro-irrigation,” he said.

“It is necessary to explain the farmers in his own language,” he said.

He also urged every village to prepare a water action plan, water fund and make use of the funds through different related state and central schemes.

Modi said villages with low groundwater level should prepare water budget and farmers should be encouraged to grow crops accordingly.

He said that on the one hand, Jal Jeevan Mission will work towards delivering piped water supply to every house, and on the other, Atal Jal Yojana will pay special attention to those areas where groundwater is very low.

To incentivise village panchayats to perform better in water management, Modi said a provision has been made in the Atal Jal Yojana in which better performing village panchayats will be given more allocation.

He said in 70 years, only 3 crore out of 18 crore rural households have access to piped water supply.

“Now our government has set the target to deliver clean drinking water to 15 crore homes in the next five years through pipes,” he said.

The prime minister also emphasised that water-related schemes should be made according to the situation at every village level.

This has been taken care while making the guidelines of the Jal Jeevan Mission, he added.

Modi also said that both Union and state governments will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore on water-related schemes in the next five years.

He also urged people of every village to make a water action plan and create a water fund.

He appealed to NRIs to provide whatever assistance in water-related issues in their villages.