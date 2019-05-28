Strategic alliance of NC, PDP, Congress failed to yield results: Kavinder

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP workers and supporters celebrated party victory in Lok Sabha elections by organising public gatherings and distributing sweets amidst drum beats. In Gandhi Nagar constituency, many victory celebration functions were organised at Railway Station Taxi Stand, Bhor Camp ward no 73, Gangyal ward no 56, Meenia Mohalla ward no 57 and Rani Talab ward no 47. A large number of BJP workers and supporters assembled at these places and exchanged greetings for party’s big win in the elections.

While addressing the gathering, Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister said that BJP was been voted again to power because of good governance provided under leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi from 2014 to 2019. He further said that Modi has a great vision for development and addressing problems of common masses.

Gupta informed that lead of 35,000 votes of BJP from Gandhi Nagar Constituency and overall lead of more than 3 lakh votes of Jugal Kishore from Jammu Poonch is an evidence of people’s acceptance of development activities initiated in Jammu and Kashmir in general and Jammu Poonch Lok Sabha constituency in particular, which has once again established tremendous support of constituency people for the party and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

He thanked the voters of Gandhi Nagar constituency for their overwhelming support to BJP in elections.

Lambasting Congress, which was supported by PDP and NC in Jammu Division, Gupta said that these parties played divisive politics just to befool voters but voters taught them a lesson.

He said that voters were confused by so-called ‘strategic alliance’ which failed to yield any result in their favour. He said that in the forthcoming Assembly elections, BJP shall seek support of voters to achieve target of 44 plus, so that the party can form a stable in J&K at our own.

Others who addressed the gathering at different places included Shyam Choudhary former Minister, Baldev Billowria, Vinay Gupta, Ankush Gupta, Harbans Choudhary, Raj Rani Councilor, Raj Singh Randhawa, Pt Ashok Khajuria and Nayan Gupta.