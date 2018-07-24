Stranded Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims airlifted: KMVN

Share Share 0 Share 0

Pithoragarh: All 58 members of the 8th batch of Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims stranded here for many days due to bad weather were finally airlifted today by IAF helicopters from the Naini-Saini airstrip to Gunji as the weather en route to the base camp cleared after ten days.

Meanwhile, the 5th and 6th batches of pilgrims who were stranded at Gunji for the last ten days on their way back were also flown to Pithoragarh, said officials of KMVN, the nodal agency for the yatra.

With three batches of pilgrims airlifted today, we have eased the burden on the Nigam workers as well as the pilgrims who were tired of waiting,” Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) General Manager TS Martolia said.

The 9th batch that had reached Pithoragarh from Chaukori TRC today would be ferried to Gunji tomorrow, he said.

Two more batches of pilgrims are waiting at Almora and Bhimtal. We have requested the ministry, not to send further batches till the backlog of pilgrims staying in the camps en route is cleared,” he said.

The delay in the journeys of Mansarovar pilgrims due to bad weather may cause a revision of yatra schedule, the KMVN official said.

KMVN will have to seek new dates from the Chinese authorities to enter into their territory from Lipulekh pass as the visa is given to pilgrims for a fixed date.

We have already written to the External Affairs Ministry on delays in lifting of pilgrims, the ministry will talk to the Chinese government for issuing new entry date for the delayed batches, Martolia said. (PTI)