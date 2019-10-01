Story of Sukrala Mata

Shiv Ram Malguria

Five hundred years ago a great poet Trilochan lived in the village Sukrala. In his early age, he went to Kashmir to attain religious education. After attaining his religious and spiritual knowledge, he decided to come back to his village Sukrala. While departing Trilochan’s Guru gave him some coins to spend on meals and to meet other needs during his journey. When he reached Baramullah, he purchased Hawan material (Pooja Samagri) and started Hawan (Yagya) there. After he exhausted whole material in oblations, he started offering his body piece in place of material and ultimately he decided to offer his head, but when he raised his sharp edged weapon to cut his head, Mata Sukrala (Younger sister of Mata Vaishno Devi) appeared and stopped him from taking such a drastic step. This way Mata Sukrala (Mata Mal) gave darshan to Bhagat Trilochan. At the time he urged Mata to settle in Billawar (Jammu province). Mata accepted the desire of her disciple and promised to settle there and also said that a member of your third generation will become my Poojari. After uttering these words, Mata disappeared from his sight, In Bhagat Trilochan’s 3rd generation, his grandson Shiv Nandan became Mata’s Poojari (Bhagat). He was also a great scholar like his grandfather. One day the Goddess appeared in Shiv Nandan’s dream and told him about the promise made with his grand father. She also told him that she has accordingly chosen him as her Poojari (Bhagat).

Mata directed Shiv Nanadan to go in a Jungle, where he would find a white flower creeper and under that creeper would be lying and extra ordinary idol. As per Mata’s instructions given in dream, he reached the place and found the idol of Mata Sukrala.

After the death of Raja Chamba (H.P) his elder son, Mehad Singh became the Raja of Chamba, but his younger brother who was an active politician usurped his crown and became the King of Chamba. When prince Mehad Singh was exiled from Chamba Kingdom, he came to Billawar. The King of Billawar was his relative who asked Mehad to live in Billawar.

One day Prince Mehad Singh along with a contingent of people went to thick forest, where he killed 120 wild she-goats. When he came out of the forest along with his contingent, Prince Mehad Singh experienced severe pain in his stomach. He was lifted to Billawar where, Veds, Hakeems, examined him but they failed to ease his severe pain.

Finally, Shiv Nandan Poojari of Mata Sukrala was requested to give suggestion about the treatment of prince’s pain. Shiv Nandan suggested him to bring the Thakur village situated on the top of the hill. When Thakur was approached he told them that pain can be mitigated if Prince Mehad Singh constructed a temple of (Mata Mal) Mata Sukrala. Prince Mehad showed his helplessness because he was no more a King of Chamba at that time. Thakur made a prophecy that he (Mehad) will attain the crown of Chamba Kingdom very soon. After listening to Thakur’s words he promises to construct Mata’s Temple at Sukrala. When he accepted the desire of Mata Sukrala Prince’s pain

subsided and he became alright.

After three days, a message came from Chamba to the King of Billawar that King of Chamba is no more in this world and Prince Mehad Singh is the only person to wear the crown of Chamba Kingdom. This way Prince Mehad Singh regained the crown of Chamba Kingdom.

King Mehad Singh due to his busy schedule forgot the promise made to construct a temple of Mata Sukrala.

After a gap of two years king of Noorpur attacked Chamba and conquered his Kingdom and also arrested Raja Mehad Singh. One day Mata Sukrala appeared in Raja Mehad Singh’s dream and reminded him of his promise. Raja of Noorpur also saw Mata Sukrala in dream who asked him to release Raja of Chamba and return his Kingdom. Next day Raja of Noorpur released him and gave him back his Kingdom.

When Raja Mehad Singh reached Chamba he along with his family members marched towards Sukrala on foot carrying stones, water and other building material on their heads. The construction work started and was completed in the course of time. For the construction of Sukrala temple no local material or means were used. The whole material was carried from Chamba to Sukrala. After the completion of temple a big Hawan was arranged in which great scholars, pandits, participated. When the Hawan was performed, Mata blessed King Mehad Singh, his family members and also asked him to see the Kingdom of Chamba and its people.

Location of Sukrala Temple

Mata Sukrala is linked with Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Pathankot and other parts of the country. All the buses reach Billawar bus stand where from they move to Sukrala which is about 9 kms from Billawar. Bus service is available after every hour and one has to pay reasonable money to reach there. One can also get the opportunity to witness Shiv Temple of Billawar which is the oldest temple in the Northern India. This temple was constructed by Pandus when they were in exile for thirteen (13) years and one year incognito. The reference of this temple is therein Vedas and Purans. The beauty, art and idols of Lord Shiva, Ganesh, Hanuman and Parwati are worth seeing. If you will visit Sukrala your desires will be fulfilled by the blessing of Lord Shiva and Mata Sukrala.

(The author is a retd. sr. lecturer)