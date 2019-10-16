Stop purchasing medicines if not given to patients in hospitals: Citizen’s Forum

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Citizen’s Forum on Tuesday urged Governor Staya Pal Malik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop wasting funds to the tune of thousands of crores in the purchase of medicines and other medical items by JKMSCL if these are not given to the needy poor patients admitted in the hospitals of the Jammu region including GMCs.

Forum also sought Smart Healthcare Services along with the proposal of Smart City project for Jammu City. Forum also demanded introduction of Telemedicine Service in the Jammu District as a part of Jammu Smart City Project. This project includes existing facilities at GMC Jammu, and setting up of these facilities at all other hospitals and health centers in the District and then connecting all of them together.

R K Chadha President of Citizen’s Forum in a statement said that many times on personal verification from the poor admitted patients in GMC and other Hospitals of the Jammu region, we found people seldom get any medicine and are always asked to bring medicines from outside the concerned hospitals. “Some medicines are provided in the emergency unit and when admitted in the ward patient is asked to buy medicines from outside the Hospital”, he maintained and added that recent NHM report clearly states the poor parameters of the working of the state so far as health sector is concerned.

The State has been penalized for showing negative performance. “As an example, our request to the government to do something for the poor mentally retarded girls living in a Jammu Home and better health service for undernourished school children is still pending and no action has been taken so far”, he said and also demanded to reopen Chopra Nursing Home in GMC Jammu for the benefit of those who can afford to pay for better health services.

Forum also appealed to Government for ensuring an open spacious slot for the construction of 100 Bedded Cancer Hospital. “Construct a large Emergency Unit with all modern medical facilities in newly under construction building at Jammu Bus Stand instead of a commercial Shopping Plaza as the Emergency unit of GMC Jammu is very small and inadequate for treatment of patients”, the statement added.

Other member signatories to the statement include ADGP S S Wazir, Dr. Ravinder Madan, Dr. Arun Gupta (MIER), R K Handa VC JDA (retd.), Arun Sharma, S K Gupta (retd chief engineers), L. Mahajan Chairman BB Industries, Deepak Handa (former State Secretary PDP), Lalit Makin (former Scientist CSIR) Harbans Wahi, Jitpal Sahni, Advocates Ashok Parihar, Anil Sethi, Anuj Dewan Raina, Aditya Sharma, Ashok Misra, M S Kapoor (retd. Engineer),Veena Handa, Manjit Minocha, Pooja Malhotra, Sarita Oswal, Samir Bhasin and Sunny Dua.