‘Stop dumping garbage in Kot Bhalwal’

JAMMU: The residents of the Kot Bhalwal and other surrounding villages of area representing a population of about 25,000 people are protesting for the last many days against the illegal dumping of garbage, waste, filth and sanity waste in open in Village Kallri in Kot area.

This was stated by Naresh Salgotra Advocate, who is also President of the newly formed Raipur Domana Sangarsh Samiti (RDSS) in the press conference, here on Friday.

He told reporters that every day about 70-90 vehicles of garbage by JMC are dumped in this open area of about 157 Kanals, which has created a havoc in the area with stink, odour, stary dogs, pigs and vultures and other predators.

The entire area is suffering due to such an act of the Muncipal Corporation which the RDSS termed as illegal, arbitrary and an assault on the right of the people of the villages.

Naresh informed that he has filed a petition for intervention in a PIL on pollution pending before the State High Court for the rights of the thousands of the inhabitants of Kot Bhalwal and other villages whose Right to life is under grave threat by the hasty and illegal decision of the Govt and the JMC to create a garbage dumping area called the landfill in the vicinity of the villages. The entire area has come under the shroud of stink, foul odour, garbage and has become a source of nuisance and health hazard for the area and there is threat of epidemic in case the aforesaid garbage dumping in the area is not stalled or regulated under law as per Master Plan.

The area is a residential area as per Master Plan and therefore the garbage dumping site cannot be built here, he asserted. Others present in the press conference were Raj Dev Singh Jamwal, Chairman of the Sangarsh Samiti, Sunil Singh Raipuria, Convenor and Administrator Pardeep Manhas.