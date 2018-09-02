Stop discrimination with Jammu Youth : Panthers

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Saturday demanded immediate release of appointment list of Librarian/Junior Librarian/Assistant Librarian for entire Jammu province which has been held up by the Subordinate Service Selection Board in reference to advertisement of 2/2017 J&K.

In a statement, Party Sr. State Vice President, P.K Ganju, Advocate Bansi Lal Sharma, Advisor, Anita Thakur, General Secretary and Jagdev Singh, State Secretary regretted that appointment orders for over 30 candidates in Kashmir Valley stand issued on August 2, 2018 signed by Personal Officer on behalf of the Director Education Kashmir but no such Selection/Appointment list for Jammu candidates has been released so far by the concerned authorities. Panthers expressed serious anguish over the discriminatory action of the State authorities towards Jammu candidates without any cogent reason for it.

They appealed Governor, Staya Pal Malik to end intentional discrimination with youth of Jammu which has rendered entire Jammu population to total frustration.