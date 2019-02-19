Stone-pelters putting Kashmiri students’ security in jeopardy across India

Share Share 0 Share

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

At a time the nation is mourning martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel in suicide attack in Pulwama the other day, very disturbing pictures kept rolling on almost all the national television channels all the day today, showing encounter in a nearby village, which saw the mastermind Ghazi Rashid and his two JeM associates falling to bullets. In the process a Major and three soldiers besides a Jammu and Kashmir policeman got martyred. More disturbing and horrifying to see, however, were the pictures showing herds of stone pelters near the encounter site creating obstacles in anti-terror operations and targeting the army personnel.

What message went across the nation on seeing Kashmiri stone pelters attacking soldiers in a bid to help the terrorists escape? The footage has potential of boiling the blood of compatriots, which may unfortunately lead to targeting of Kashmiri students in various parts of the country. Kashmir’s mainstream leaders, the separatists and the self styled activists, who keep expressing their anger over harassment of Kashmiris outside the State will never condemn the acts of stone-pelting on the forces. This is sheer hypocrisy and exposes their sincerity towards the students. By not reining in the stone pelters, they are capitalising the miseries of Kashmiri traders and students outside the Valley for improving their political prospectus and separatist agenda. The separatists in particular feel elated over negative reaction against the Kashmiri students from time to time. This is what they and their masters across the border actually want to happen to trigger more and more anti-India incidents in the Valley. They want entire Kashmir population to get alienated from the mainstream.

The alleged incidences of harassment of Kashmiris outside the Valley remain in media circulation quite often. Reports keep trickling in intermittently over some student harassed or some hawker tortured. The immediate response from the Jammu and Kashmir Government comes in shooting communications to various State governments for ensuring the safety of Kashmiris in their jurisdictions. The Centre too issues advisories about safety. Kashmir observes shut-downs to protest. Separatists get busy in issuing statements and provocations. The mainstream leaders don’t want to be seen at the fence and thus indulge in threats and warnings. Putting together, they all complicate the situation by their irresponsible acts. With publicity blitz over, they wait for some other incident to happen for getting in operational mode again. In the process, the miseries of Kashmiris outside the State get accumulated into volcano, only to erupt with slight ignition.

Apart from stone pelters besides mainstream leaders and separatists there are the panelists from the Valley who appear on various television channels and keep on spewing anti-India venom. This too adds to the sentiment against Kashmiris.

Those pursuing academics, careers and businesses outside Kashmir know well how their own brethren were creating suspicions about Kashmiris and demonising them in the eyes of others. They know things for them had changed to ‘just some extent’ over the anti-India statements being issued by the separatists and dubious mainstream leaders of the Valley but the scenario got hugely vitiated with a set of panelists spitting venom against the forces and the country. They remain speechless watching ‘pro-active’ panelists, who are not ostensibly aligned to any group or outfit, while watching debates on national television over various issues. They understand the enormity of anguish and anger among Indians over the boorish posturing of panelists, their body language and content they use in support of the so-called Kashmir struggle. So have some of the indoctrinated students, who are pursuing academics in various educational institutions but keep indulging in cyber-warfare by posting or endorsing posts, outrageous for those who love their country. These posts do not go well with their fellow students and others who nurture ill-will against the Kashmiri students and therefore reprisals, which cannot be encouraged just for being against the interests of the nation.

Nobody in the government, the separatist camp, the mainstream arena and above all the stone-pelters has ever bothered to find out the cause of provocation among fellow compatriots against Kashmiris outside the Valley. They all have vested interest. Had any of them ever pondered over the grim situation seriously and sincerely, the culprits could have been exposed. Time has come when all the provokers are reined in to help create congenial atmosphere for Kashmiris across the country.