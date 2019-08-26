Stone pelters booked for truck driver’s murder

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A truck driver, victim of stone pelting in Bijbehara area succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening after he was shifted to hospital. Police said, they have identified the stone pelters, who killed the driver, residing in the same locality.

FIR has been registered against stone pelters.

According to police, the deceased driver has been identified as Noor Mohd Dar, son of Mohd Khalil Dar, resident of Zardipora area. A group of stone pelters cordoned a civilian truck (JK03F-2540) and started pelting stones. The driver Noor Mohd Dar received severe head injury. Local police immediately shifted him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, in the same locality, an eleven-year-old girl was injured when a stone hit her eye.

The stone pelters are targeting the locals, police said, adding “strict action under law will be taken against them.”