Stone pelters attack forces, thousands offer Eid prayers in Kashmir

Mirwaiz melts down, hopes BJP to resolve Kashmir issue

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: People in large numbers thronged mosques, shrines and Eidgahs in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to offer prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr even as celebrations were marred in some parts of the valley due to clashes between stone pelters and security forces.

The biggest congregation was witnessed at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar where thousands of people gathered to offer prayers on the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, officials said.

The Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta in the old city also witnessed a huge crowd. People thronged Sonawar and Soura Shrines in the heart of the city, they said, adding that similar gatherings were held in all district headquarters and major towns of the valley.

Clashes broke out in some parts of the old city between protestors and security forces after Eid prayers, the officials said. Similar clashes were reported in Sopore in north Kashmir and Anantnag in south Kashmir, they added.

In the Nowhatta area of the city, masked protestors reportedly held banners in support of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and slain terrorist Zakir Musa. However, police officials said they were verifying the veracity of these reports. There were no reports of anyone getting hurt in these clashes, the officials said.

The situation elsewhere in the valley remained peaceful, they added.

Security forces exercised maximum restraint while dealing with the law and order situation, the officials said. Meanwhile, the so-called moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed hope that the BJP-led government at the Centre will take steps for resolution of the political problem of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an Eid gathering at Jamia Masjid here, the Mirwaiz said he hoped that the “New Delhi’s new ruling dispensation will take positive steps for resolution of the basic political problem and will work for its redressal to end uncertainty once for all”.

Demanding opening of traditional routes to facilitate travel and trade, Mirwaiz said all natural routes of divided Jammu and Kashmir should be re-opened so that people are allowed to connect with their loved ones.