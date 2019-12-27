Stolen scooty recovered, 2 arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Police solved a theft case within shortest possible time and arrested two accused persons involved in the crime on Thursday. As per details, Police Station R M Bagh received a written complaint from a person namely Waseem Rafiq Bhat on December 25, stating that his Activa Scooty bearing registration No JK16-7990 was stolen from Shivpora area near SBI ATM. On receipt of the information, a case vide FIR No 100/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS R M Bagh. During the course of investigation, Police, taking assistance of some technical aids, recognised both the thieves involved in the crime and arrested them. Stolen Activa was also recovered from their possession.
