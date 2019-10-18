Stolen car of retired cop recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police recovered stolen
car of retired cop here on Thursday.
As per the details,
retired cop Basharat Hussain lodged complaint with police that somebody has stolen
his car which he had parked outside his
house at Beli Charana. Today, police
found the car from Shakuntla area. Police is investigating the matter.
