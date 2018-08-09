Stolen bike recovered, lifter held

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: Police on Thursday arrested a thief and recovered stolen bike on his disclosure. Acting on complaint of owner of bike Puran Singh son of Indar Singh resident of village Ritti locality, Roun Police Post team led by In charge Police Post Jaswinder Singh assisted by Sgt. Gian Singh and SPO Kuldeep Kumar under the supervision of Dy.SP (HQ) Kulbir Handa conducted raids to nab a local thieve and arrested him from Udhampur outskirt. Stolen bike was recovered on his disclosure and a case vide FIR No. 407/2018 under section 379 RPC was registered against the accused.
