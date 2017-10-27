Stocks scale fresh records as November F&O series opens strong

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex today soared to life-time high of 33,270.62 and the NSE Nifty scaled another record high of 10.366.15 in opening trade as the November derivatives series took off on a strong footing amid positive Asian cues.

Consumer durables, power and pharma stocks led the gains, rising by up to 0.85 per cent.

The 30-share Sensex soared by 123.49 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 33,270.62 points, breaching its previous record high (intra-day) of 33,196.17 hit yesterday.

Major gainers were Kotak Bank, Cipla, NTPC, Maruti, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and L&T.

The gauge had gained 764.20 points in the previous four straight sessions.

The 50-share Nifty also hit fresh high of 10,366.15 by climbing 22.35 points, or 0.21 per cent. It also battered its previous record (intra-day) of 10,355.65 points reached yesterday.

Firming trend at other Asian bources, tracking overnight gains at the US markets, supported the sentiment.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.94 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang gained 0.97 per cent, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.10 per cent in their early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.31 per cent in yesterday’s trade. (PTI)