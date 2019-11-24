Stifling dissent and peaceful expression

Omkar Dattatray

The cardinal principle of the right to dissent and difference of opinion has been a great casualty in the NDA rule and this is very unfortunate. Dissent is the bedrock and the very soul of a democracy and it should be maintained and kept intact for the flourishing of real democracy otherwise democracy will be as good as dead. Thus we should keep a watch on the right to dissent of the people to make democracy a success.

The contemporary democracy is a meaningless proposition without right to differ and dissent and therefore all of us and the government as well as NGOs should strive to relish this proposition of democracy and make sincere efforts so that dissent remains there to water the plant of democracy. But it is a sad commentary on the state of democracy that the space and scope for battle is not over yet. Democracy is proclaimed more easily than practiced .This can be safely said about contemporary Indian democracy. .The NDA government and particularly the BJP is not allowing the dissent to flourish and the party and its leaders are stifling with right to dissent of the people. The leaders of NDA are frequently recalling emergency in order to caution the people about and against the possible re-enactment of those dark days and the curbs on the political freedom imposed by Indira Gandhi between 1975 to 1977 little thinking what this government and the BJP is doing with the people’s right to dissent.

In the last four years of the rule of NDA we have seen that the right to dissent and peoples liberty are being stifled and the people are not allowed to have difference of opinion and this impedes the democracy. Dissent comes in different stratagems and emergency is not the only weapon in the arsenal of an authoritative government. What is happening in today’s India is that the democratic norms regarding freedom, culture and nationalism are eroded and this is very sad. There are major threats to democratic institutions and democracy in itself is undermined. The intolerance of criticism is the characteristic feature of the NDA rule from may 1914 when this government came to power with thumping majority and this majority had been used to stifle the voice of dissent and this is the cause of worry.

There is continuing war of words with dissidents, critics and opposition leaders. It has often resulted in self-censorship and slapping seditious cases that have created an atmosphere of fear, anxiety and mistrust. It is true that it is not the repeat of the emergency but what has happened and is happening remind us of the dark days of emergency though this is no emergency .The basic issue is not intimidation of individuals and their abuse but the attempt to create a majoritarian narrative, minimizing and foreclosing any opportunity for opposition by polarizing society on communal lines on the one hand and on the other seeking to tame protest and dissent. There has been wide spread discontent as a variety of social forces have lost their faith in government. Protests rocked the nation at national and local level in opposition to economic policies, unemployment, agrarian distress, caste tensions and above all mob violence and mob lynching.

The government has remained unmoved by mouthing criticism saying little in response other than to denounce it as anti-national propaganda designed to distract from the government’s development agenda. The government and its political organizations have been taming down dissent and protest through a combination of coercive and non-coercive means. A climate of fear has been allowed to flourish, with rightwing groups vilifying anyone who disagrees with the government. It is unfortunate that any criticism of the government policies is construed as anti national. while the right wing leaders are allowed to spew venom and this has the effect to disturb communal amity and brotherhood. In nutshell while the space for dissent is shrinking, the growing resistance to authoritarianism and majortarianism shows that dissent is alive in India. But there is the hope as the social activists and liberal thinkers are exerting their pressure on the authoritarian government and the fact that democracy is going on in India from the last 71 years and this is the great hope that right to dissent will ultimately flourish in the country.

(The writer is a retired education officer and columnist)