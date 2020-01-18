Sthapana Diwas of Mata Mal Devi today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kaliveer Charitable Trust is going to celebrate Sthapana Diwas of Mata Mal Devi on January 19, at Kaliveer Bhawan, Sunjwan. The function will start with Hawan followed by Devi Poojan and Aarti from 8:00 AM onwards. A Langar will also be organised on the occasion. The trust has also decided to hold religious as well as cultural programmes. Besides, Satsang will also be performed on the occasion.

The Trust appealed to people for participating in aforesaid programmes for seeking blessings of the deity.