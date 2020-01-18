Sthapana Diwas of Mata Mal Devi today

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Kaliveer Charitable Trust is going to celebrate Sthapana Diwas of Mata Mal Devi on January 19, at Kaliveer Bhawan, Sunjwan. The function will start with Hawan followed by Devi Poojan and Aarti from 8:00 AM onwards. A Langar will also be organised on the occasion. The trust has also decided to hold religious as well as cultural programmes. Besides, Satsang will also be performed on the occasion.
The Trust appealed to people for participating in aforesaid programmes for seeking blessings of the deity.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala and more to star in Netflix film ‘Freedom’
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Mr Lele’ to release on January 1, 2021
Awareness on heartcare should be priority in rural areas: Dr Sushil
Wrong to boycott Deepika or her film: Sanjay Raut
HC directs makers of ‘Chhapaak’ to give credit to acid attack survivor’s lawyer
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper