Sterlite Power sells 3 assets to IndiGrid for Rs 1,410 cr

Mumbai: India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), the country’s first infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), today acquired three transmission assets from its sponsor Sterlite Power Grid Ventures for a consideration of Rs 1,410 crore.

The acquisitions include RAPP Transmission Company, Purulia, Kharagpur Transmission Company, and Maheshwaram Transmission, all from Sterlite Power Grid Ventures, a move which has helped increase its assets under management to Rs 5,300 crore.

IndiGrid is also looking to acquire more assets to increase its portfolio and internal rate of return.

“In line with our vision of reaching total assets under management of Rs 30,000 crore, we have successfully completed the first set of the acquisitions,” IndiGrid chief executive Pratik Agarwal told reporters.

“With these acquisitions our assets under management now increase to Rs 5,300 crore and we will continue to acquire assets from both the sponsor and third-parties to further increase the portfolio and internal rate of return,” he added.

IndiGrid has also agreed to invest Rs 230 crore into third-party assets owned by Techno Electric & Engineering in Patran Transmission Company.

According to Agarwal, these acquisitions are highly accretive and will increase portfolio internal rate of return to 11 per cent at current price.

“We are confident of delivering annualized distribution per unit of at least Rs 12 for the next five years,” Agarwal said.

“We’ve demonstrated our ability to pursue third party assets by signing definitive agreements with Techno Electric.

The fundamentals of the power transmission sector remain robust and we will continue to acquire more assets,” he added.

The acquired assets-spread across Rajasthan and MP, Telangana, Bengal and Jharkhand-consist of five transmission lines totalling 1,425 circuit kilometres.

Following the acquisition, the InvIT’s total portfolio will rise to 13 transmission lines and two sub-stations across eight states.

The company is focusing on owning power transmission assets with long term contracts, low operating risks and stable cash flows.

It can be noted that Sterlite Power had last month bought out StanChart PE’s Rs 500 crore investment in 2014 in its transmission asset for Rs 1,014 crore, thereby increasing its ownership in the latter to 100 per cent. (PTI)