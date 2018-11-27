Step against corruption

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor

The notices issued to A. Latif-ul-Zaman Deva ,Chairman J&k public service commission(JKPSC) and others by the Division bench of J&K High Court in connection with the PIL seeking probe into selections made by PSC is a welcome step to provide justice to the deserved candidates who were intentionally denied their due share in the gazzeted cadres of various services. There should be a CBI enquiry in this whole issue which is not a normal issue as it is all about the destiny of candidates who have kept everything at stake while preparing for these services. I welcome the PIL which has sought impartial enquiry into all the recommendations made by the commission after July 27, 2015 when it was reconstituted. Two of the consultants whose tenure has been increased on account of the forged document is not a small issue. Earlier ,we have seen the level of corruption in JKBOPEE whose one of the former official has been sentenced and now the issue of JKPSC has made us to think how the future of jammu province is being continuously spoiled by these agencies.Time and again the PSC has been questioned for various reasons by the people on account of the discrimination meted out to deserving candidates but this is the right time to seek all the answers through this public interest litigation and I hope that the power of judicial activism will not go in vain and will definitely provide justice to deserving candidates.

Nirmal. S Chib,

Teacher, Jammu.