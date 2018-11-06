Statue of unity

Share Share 0 Share 0

An article by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a vivid account of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s role in integrating 550 princely states, his struggle for freedom, his administrative ability, his focus on urban infrastructure, his role in popularising the idea of co-operative housing societies etc. It is delightful that the statue of Sardar Patel measuring 182 metres tall with a weight of 2,000 tonnes made of bronze at a cost of Rs. 22.89 billion has been dedicated to the nation at Sardar Sarovar Dam, Kevadiya village, Narmada, Gujarat. This is world’s tallest statue followed by Spring Temple Buddha, China, 153 metres, Laykyun Setkyar, Mynmar, 116 metres, Ushiku Dalbutau, Japan, 110 metres, Statue of Liberty, Japan, 97 metres, The Great Buddha, Thailand, 91 metres and the Motherland Calls, Russia, 87 metres. His stature was taller than his statue. Modi has reminded the people quoting Acharya J.B Kriplani as having remarked that people used to go to Patel whenever Mahatma Gandhi was not available for guidance. Patel cannot be rated as a man next to Gandhi. Since Gandhi led freedom struggle, it was natural for people to go by his advice and to look at others when Gandhi was not accessible. Modi has highlighted that Patel told V.P Menon that it was no time either to take rest or retire from service in response to Menon expressing his decision to retire from service soon after the Independence was won. Modi has been treading on the footsteps of Sardar Patel without taking rest. He has realised that if immediately after independence was won, it was no time to take rest, today it is no different. The need for restlessness is all the more pronounced now than ever. If hard work was necessary to build new India after the Britishers quit in 1947, the need for hard work today need not be overemphasised to resurrect an India that has been taken to a state of disrepairs by the successive rulers. It is no sin if some mistakes occur while running the government. Mistakes are bound to happen before going into the state of perfection. What is unforgiveable is the ruler’s mind to plunder the wealth of nation for personal and political benefits. The nation has been facing the extinction of crop of dedicated stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Jayaprakash Narayan, Sarojini Naidu, Vajpayee, Lala Lajpat Rai, Balagangadhara Tilak etc. Today the nation has reached such a stage that a single Modi can do precious little. At the most, the pace of deterioration can be slowed down. The nation can be uplifted if only the power is transferred to the hands of selfless politicians. This is like asking for moon.

