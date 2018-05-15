Statistical employees observe strike

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The statistical employees of Planning, Development and Monitoring Department on Monday observed pen down strike throughout the State as a mark of protest against the non-resolution of their demands including removal of pay anomalies.

The agitating statistical employees were demanding cadre progression and cadre review at non-gazetted level, amendment in recruitment rules, trainings/examinations at the entry level only in respect of direct entrants (JSAs/SAs) in the service on the analogy of GAD Cadre, conduct of regular DPCs, regular trainings, cadre progression and cadre review of ministerial staff, increase in promotion quota at the level of Assistant Directors (P&S) from existing 50 to 80 per cent, defining of separate job chart for the Planning Personnel’s especially at block level and creation of Planning & Statistical Employees Welfare Fund.

The President of Non-Gazetted Statistical Employees Association (NGSEA) urged upon the authorities that if their demands are not settled in near future, the whole Planning fraternity may go on indefinite strike.