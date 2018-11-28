States Taxes Deptt intensifies action against tax evaders

Share Share 0 Share 0

Vehicles seized, business establishments inspected; Rs 10 lakh fine recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing with the drive against GSTR3B non-filers, State Taxes Department officials on the directions of Commissioner, State Taxes, PK Bhat, on Tuesday inspected the business establishments in Bari Brahmana, Bishnah and Digiana areas.

According to a statement issued by a spokesman of the State Taxes Department, the inspections/surveys were conducted by a team of officers comprising Anissa Nabi, Neeraj Sharma and Arvind Sawhney, State Taxes Officers along with the Inspectors of the Department.

He said the inspections were conducted under the overall supervision of Mohammed Shahid Saleem, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Jammu.

The spokesman said that on the spot notices were issued to M/s Bhatia Sons Super Market, M/s Bhatia Super, Main Bazar, Bishnah, M/s Ritu Hardware Store, M/s Jai Bharat Sales Corporation and M/s Mahajan Gift House.

He said the purchase records of M/s Mahajan Gift House and Tone Fitness Gym, Bari Brahmana were seized for scrutiny under the relevant provisions of SGST Act as prima facie it was noticed that the records were not being maintained as per the provisions of law.

Besides, notices were issued to M/s Neelam Palace and M/s Shiva Cement Store for registration under Section 22 of the State Goods and Services Tax Act, he said and added that in addition, notices were issued to M/s Kumar Hardware Store and M/s Sunny Enterprises, Bari Brahmana requiring them to file GSTR3B returns and clear tax liability within seven days failing which action under Section 67 of the Act would be initiated against them.

He said the State Taxes Department has also intensified the checking of e-way bills on interstate and intrastate movement of taxable goods. Various teams of the State Taxes Department during the day long exercise at Jammu seized seven vehicles which were found transporting goods without proper e-way bill.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement), Jammu imposed penalty to the tune of Rs 7.67 lakh on four vehicles carrying Electronic goods, Motorcycles, Iron Goods and Disposable Plates without proper e-way bills. The vehicles were seized by him during a Naka laid at Nagrota.

Two other teams which were in operation headed by State Taxes Officers Mohit Raina and Narinder Singh Anthal on Tawi fourth bridge and Bari Brahmana respectively seized seven vehicles which were transporting taxable goods without proper e-way bills. Penalty amount of Rs 2.05 lakh has been recovered by the State Taxes Teams on this count.

Meanwhile a separate team which was inspecting the traders who have failed to file GSTR3B returns in Digiana area inspected various business establishments and directed them to file the required returns without fail, failing which action under Section 67 of J&K SGST Act will be initiated against them. The visiting team also conducted thorough scrutiny of records of M/s Living Concepts at Channi and all the records were seized to assess the tax evaded or any other violation of the law.

A separate team headed by State Taxes Officer Mohammad Riyaz inspected various small-scale industrial units on Akhnoor Road, Jammu. The units inspected included M/s Vishwakarma Steel and Agroworks, M/s Mahavir Atta Chakki, M/s Bittu Electronics, M/s Savitri Steel Works, M/s Rana Ji Industries, M/s Om Tiles Industries, M/s Silver Shine Enterprises and M/s Dingra Footwear.

All the unit holders have been issued notices to file GSTR3B returns within seven days, failing which action under Section 67 of the J&K SGST Act will be initiated against them.