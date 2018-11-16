State Wushu Championship begins

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: General Secretary, Press Club Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, on Thursday inaugurated State Wushu Championship at Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium, here.

The State Level Competition is being organised by J&K State Sports Council under Khelo India Scheme for the year 2018-19.

Zorawar also witnessed the weightlifting competition going on at the same venue.

He was accompanied by Ravi Singh, Divisional Sports Officer, Jammu, Randhir Singh, Coordinator of Wushu Championship and other officials of J&K State Sports Council besides a large number of press faculties.

A large number of players in both boys and girls category in under-14 and under-17 year age group participated in both wushu and weightlifting championship.