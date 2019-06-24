State unit of MNP revamps organisation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State unit of Manvadhikar National Party (MNP) on Sunday held a meeting of its office bearers under the leadership of State President, Sanjay Dhar to review functioning of party in the State.

As per a press handout released by the party, it was informed that during the meeting, State General Secretary, Vinod Pandita stressed upon party functionaries and leaders to discharge their assigned roles in a much effective manner for taking policies and programmes of party to grass-root level besides strengthening party’s base in every nook and corner of the State.

Some organisational changes were also made by the party’s State Selection Committee led by President Sanjay Dhar, General Secretary (Org) Vinod Pandita and Incharge State Vishal Jotshi. On the occasion, Mohan Lal Bhat State Organiser was appointed as State Vice President while Ashok Koul was nominated as State Organiser. Others office bearers nominated on the occasion included Rakesh Kachroo (President Youth Wing J&K), Suresh (Incharge Youth J&K), Ravinder Singh (Vice President Youth J&K), Surender Singh (Vice Chairman Sikh Minority Cell) and Vinod Raina (Co-ordinator All Migrant Wing).