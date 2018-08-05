State under Governor rule

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

It is the beauty of the Indian Constitution that it is both federal and unitary simultaneously. It is federal when all the constitutional machinery works efficiently and unitary when the government cease to act in accordance to the provisions of the Constitution.

The government of the people, for the people and by the people is the simplest definition of democracy where the people select their representatives who form their popular government which looks after the welfare of its people, ensures sustainable and equitable development of all the constituencies without prejudice or ill will, where government guarantees education for everyone of their choice, employment one deserves without nepotism and favourtism and the health care one needs. But the type of governments which Jammu and Kashmir State has been getting since independence, have failed to come upto the expectations of its people in spite of the fact that this State has been getting maximum central

assistance with zero contribution in the nation’s

exchequer.

Many schemes and projects of Jammu and Kashmir state get lion’s share of central assistance but as the ill luck would have it no government of the State could ensure what the State people have been aspiring for, from every new government in the state. It is strange that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been heaving a sigh of relief and feeling secure, protected under every Governor rule in the State as compared to the governments which they form themselves.

The facts which differentiate between elected popular governments and the Governor rule have got direct link with their working style and system. Where the decisions of the elected governments of Jammu and Kashmir State have been partial, selective, delayed disposal, back door employments, involvement in corrupt practices, isolation from the masses, lack of vision and the political vengeance, but the style of Governor rule is totally reverse of it the motive of which is to deliver justice to the people immediately and without prejudice and ill will.

It is natural that the people will always aspire for that which cares for them, provides justice to them and ensure smooth functioning of the government. People often fail to understand how does a group of five advisor do easily which a large army of our honorable ministers and MLAs cant. Governor rules in any State is not a healthy signe for any elected government rather a question mark on the efficiency of the whole team.

Shiv Kumar Padha

Basohli