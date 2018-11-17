State U-13 Badminton teams to leave for Nationals today

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: The State team of under-13 (boys and girls) shall leave for the Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship to be held at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh from November 21 to 25 here tomorrow.

Earlier, the team, comprising three boys and an equal number of girls, was selected by the J&K Badminton Association under the guidance of General Secretary, Balbir Jamwal and senior SAI Coach, Sat Pal Sharma.

Also present at the time of finalisation of the team were Chairman of the Assoc-iation, Dr O.D Sharma, Divisional Sports Officer of J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC), Ravi Singh, Ashok Singh and Satish Gupta. The Teams: Boys: Ibrahim-bin-Ajaz Saarthak Jain, Shourya Pratham. GIRLS: Snowy Goswami, Krishika Mahajan, Shambhavi Rajput. Amir Aslam and Sonia Goswami are accompanying the team as Coach and lady Manager respectively.