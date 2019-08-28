State Tug of War teams named for Nationals

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Tug-of-War Association under the supervision of President, Hardeep Singh Anand, on Wednesday selected State teams for participation in the 21st Sub-Junior and 32nd Junior National Men and Women Championships to be held at Miraj in Maharashtra from September 4 to 6, 2019.

Also present at the time of selection and screening of the teams were Working President, Jodh Singh Isher and Vice President, Jasvir Singh. The screening was conducted by J&K State Sports Council in the presence of members, Ravi Kumar (Divisional Sports Officer) and Ashok Singh (Manager) at Green Playfields, here.

Gorav Kumar Dubey, Kiran Kumari, Shallu Devi, Jatinder Singh, Sourav Kumar and Robin Singh have been named managers and coaches for the teams.

The Teams:

Sub Junior Men: 500 kg: Sarbdeep Singh, Sarth Jain, Harsh Jain, Vineet Pal, Manpreet, Aniket, Arun, Kanahiya Bali, Aditya Nagra and Suresh Kumar.

Junior Men: 520 kg: Japneet Kour, Suhani, Anam, Swati, Aditi, Sahil Bhagat, Gaganpreet Singh, Sharad, Sahil Kumar and Harsh Sumbria. 540 kg: Arpit Gupta, Vikas, Shaan, Ayan Ratra, Amit, Ranjot, Shivam, Mehboob Iqbal, Harish, and Rahul Kumar. 560 kg: Aditya Sharma, Kannu, Sourav Raina, Sumit, Pratham Chib, Sanamdeep, Gurvinder, Pratham Singh, Raghav and Vikas Choudhary.