STATE TIMES Update: Truck driver taken into custody: 3 terrorists killed, searches continue

JAMMU: Three terrorists have been killed and one cop of Jammu and Kashmir Police injured in the encounter. The attack happened close to the Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
Mohd Maqbool, the driver of the truck in which terrorists were travelling has been taken into custody.
Though reports of exact nature of encounter are still emerging, sources said terrorists struck near the toll plaza in a truck and then slipped into the nearby forest areas. Police and Army have cordoned the area and acted promptly killing three terrorists. .
More details awaited..
