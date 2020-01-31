STATE TIMES UPDATE: Schools, Colleges closed in Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: All schools and colleges in Udhampur town, Tikri, Mand, National Highway-Zones, Chenani area shall remain closed today as precautionary measure, according to an order issued by DM Udhampur
