STATE TIMES scribe meets CM, projects issues

RAJOURI: STATE TIMES scribe Akhil Mahajan on Saturday apprised Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti about the facilities which are lacking in Press Club Rajouri.

Akhil was part of the deputation of journalists from Rajouri which met the CM and highlighted the demands of media fraternity in Rajouri district.

While assuring early redressal of the issues, she informed that the government is going to launch ‘journalist welfare scheme’ to provide succour to media persons. Later, the CM met more than 100 deputations from across the district and directed the district administration to sort out issues of public importance at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a deputation of PDP workers who were waiting for their turn to meet the CM became impatient and raised the slogans against the district administration for mismanagement.

Upon this, SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas pacified the PDP workers and stopped the situation from taking an ugly turn.