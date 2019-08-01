State Taxes Deptt tightens noose around GST violators

Raids boutiques, beauty parlours, hotels

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing with the ongoing process of keeping check on GST evasions, a team of lady officers of the State Taxes Department Jammu on Wednesday conducted extensive inspections of various boutiques, beauty parlours, hotels and other non-GST return filers. Three teams of lady officers visited different areas of Jammu city and conducted inspections. Almost 30 trade premises were visited and their compliance viz-a-viz GST returns was inspected.

During the visit, the teams witnessed gross irregularities in maintenance of records as provided under GST law and non-issuance of GST invoices. The visiting teams seized records of Naturals, Trikuta Nagar; Vasuki Boutiques, Trikuta Nagar; Hotel Airlines, Airport Road; Puri Boutique-a subsidiary of Puri Saree Centre; Karan Fitness Studio and International Gym at Rehari.

Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Jammu Mohd Shahid Saleem, while briefing media, informed that inspecting teams found Puri Boutique – a subsidiary of Puri Exclusives, is running from a residential building in Gandhi Nagar area without proper registration under GST law. At site, the visiting team found 14 tailors performing job for the boutique, he said adding that the concerned has been running the business in gross violation of GST. The Spokesman of the Department mentioned that action in all the above cases shall be initiated under GST law and appropriate penalty will be imposed in case violations are noticed.

The teams comprised of State Tax Officers Anju Anand, Anissa Nabi, Savita, Pooja and Ruchi and State Tax Inspectors.

Meanwhile, the State Taxes Department Jammu also issued notice to Parin Group of Hotels and Hotel Dolphin asking deposition of an amount of Rs 88 lakh and Rs 53 lakh respectively on account of tax and penalty for accounting years 2017-18 and 2018-19. Both the hotels were raided by enforcement teams of State Taxes Department in recent past at Katra and Patnitop and it was found that Parin Group of Hotels was still using cancelled GSTIN bearing no. 01 DXMPK4529N1Z4.

Meanwhile, the State Taxes Department also referred the matter of fake GST racket, busted on 5th March, 2019, to the Crime Branch for registration of FIR and bringing culprits to justice and fixation of criminal liability. The department, on the basis of specific inputs, had detained a vehicle bearing No RJ09GB – 2622 carrying goods worth Rs 52 lakh to the State. On physical inspection of the vehicle and documents produced by transporters were put to online scrutiny, it was found that the racket was operational since April, 2018 and was deeply involved in issuance of fake GST invoices along with fake e-way bills. The principal racket master operates under the name & style of Mahima Enterprises, A R Electricals and Mahima Garments Export under the proprietorship of Rajeev Bhatia from Delhi and in connivance with fake GST number holders viz, Mahima Trade Mart, P K Pal Traders, Santosh Traders, Kathua, Ravish Traders, Kathua and Sonu Trading Company, Kathua, which have been trading goods illegally for quite some time into the State from New Delhi. Mohd Shahid Saleem, further mentioned that on scrutiny of all firms, it was found that same are fake and have traded goods worth approximately Rs 15 crore. He maintained that the address locations of all fake GST firms located at Jammu and Kathua were checked physically and it was found that none of these firms are in existence at given addresses and some other businessmen / enterprises were found active at given sites/addresses.

The State Taxes Department, in this week, has also seized five vehicles loaded with timber under Section 129 of J&K GST Act, 2017 which were found involved in violation of various provision of the GST Act. The modus operandi adopted by the consignors is that they have under-measured various pieces of timber to evade the tax. Approximately 10-12 cbm of timber is found excess in every vehicle. The seized vehicles are put to physical check and Tax and penalty as per GST law will be imposed on the violators.