State Taxes Deptt inspects various Hotels at Katra, Parin Group booked for GST fraud

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: On the directions of Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K, P.K Bhat and under the close supervision of Additional Commissioner, State Taxes, Administration & Enforcement, Jammu, Mohmmad Shahid Saleem, a State Tax Jammu Enforcement team conducted extensive inspection of various hotels and trade premises at Katra.

The enforcement team inspected M/s Parin Group of Hotels especially, registered under J&K GST Act, 2017 on July 21, 2017 and subsequently cancelled on July 28, 2017.

During inspection it was prima facie established that Rajat Yadav, Managing Director of Parin Group of Hotels, is still using the GSTIN No. 01DXMPK4529N1Z4, created on July 21, 2017 and cancelled on July 28, 2017, under the name and style Parin Group of Hotels for charging GST from customers at Hotel Dolphin, Railway Road, Katra, Hotel Green Cottage and Hotel Sehkari Bhawan, Patnitop.

Two separate enforcement teams of State Tax Department Jammu inspected the Hotel Green Cottage and Hotel Sehkari Bhawan at Patnitop simultaneously.

All the records found in the Hotel Dolphin were scrutinized and it was found that the GST is being charged from the customers for cancelled GSTIN mentioned above (Parin Group of Hotels).

All the vital records, computers and lap tops were seized under GST law by the enforcement team for further scrutiny. Two more teams, already stationed at Patnitop, searched and inspected the two hotels mentioned in the complaint viz M/s Hotel Green Cottage, Kassal Morh, Patnitop and M/s Hotel Sehkari Bhawan, Opposite Nag Temple, Patnitop.

The inspecting teams have made seizure of records at these hotels as well. At these two places as well it was found that GST is being charged from the customers for cancelled GSTIN (Parin Group of Hotels).

The Spokesman of the Department said that the turnover of the Parin Group of Hotels runs in crores of rupees and there is every apprehension of tax fraud running in lakhs of rupees.

The Enforcement Teams also searched many other hotels who had collected tax but not filed returns for quite a time. Records of some of the leading businesses of Katra have also been seized for scrutiny by the teams.

The Enforcement team comprised of State Tax Officers namely Arvind Sawhney, Neeraj Sharma, Mohit Raina, Reyaz Ahmed, Anju Anand, Anisa Nabi, Pooja Rasgotra, Savita, Babu Pradeep, Ashwani, Nitin and Inspectors and Sub Inspectors of the Department.