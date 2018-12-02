State Taxes Deptt inspects several business establishments in Srinagar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing its ongoing drive to tighten noose around GSTR3B return non-filers, the State Taxes Department on Saturday conducted a series of inspections of the business establishments in Srinagar.

These inspections are being conducted on the directions of the Commissioner, State Taxes, P.K Bhat following specific instructions to the Department from the Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary to plug pilferage of taxes. The business establishments inspected in Srinagar by the team include M/s Bath Impression, Chanapora; M/s New Rajasthan Marbles, Bypass, Chanapora; M/s Nice Marbles, Bypass, Chanapora; M/s Shah Marbles, Bypass, Chanapora; M/s H K Home Solutions, Bypass, Chanapora; M/s A D Marbles, Bypass, Chanapora; M/s Himalayan Motors, Tengpora, Nowgam and M/s Lands and Automotive Pvt Ltd Parimpora.

During the course of inspection a liability on account of non filing of GSTR3B return amounting to Rs 1.8 crore was found against M/s Himalayan Motors, Tengpora, and Rs 1.99 crore against M/s Lands and Automotive Pvt Ltd Parimpora. They were directed on spot to clear their tax liability within 7 days failing which action under J&K SSGT Act shall be instituted against them.

The enforcement team of the State Taxes Department which conducted inspections in Srinagar comprised of State Taxes Officers, Rouf Ahmed Shah, Sakhi M Khan, Owais Mushtaq, Aijaz Choudhary, Mohammed Muneer, Nuzhat Qureshi and Inspectors of the department. The inspections were conducted under the overall guidance of Manzoor Ahmed Wani, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in Jammu the State Tax sleuths, under the supervision of Rakesh Magotra, Deputy Commissioner, Enforcement, Central, Jammu, during various Nakas laid in and around Jammu checked various vehicles transporting taxable goods. Around 12 vehicles carrying taxable goods without valid documents/ e-way bills were seized. Penalty to the tune of Rs. 7.5 lakh was levied and recovered from the defaulters.

According to Commissioner, State Taxes, P K Bhat, the department has through a series of advertisements published in newspapers, sensitised the GST assesses to file monthly GSTR3B returns without fail to avoid action against them under GST law. He said through these advertisements all the business establishments have been advised to issue tax invoices to consumers and transport taxable goods with valid documents/e-way bills to avoid application of penalty provision in case of seizure by the vigilant sleuths of the State Tax Department who are positioned at various locations across the State to detect the cases of tax evasion and violations of GST law.