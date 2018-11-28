State Taxes Department seizes Brand new Innova Crysta of M/s Shoe Nine

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing with the drive to check E-way bills on inter and intra state movement of taxable goods, the sleuths of the State Taxes Department on the directions of Commissioner, State Taxes P.K Bhat, conducted checking of vehicles on various locations in Jammu division.

The teams were being headed by the State Taxes Officers Mohit Raina, Mohd Riyaz and Abdul Rehman under the supervision of Mohammed Shahid Saleem, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Jammu. During the inspections conducted, eight vehicles were seized by the teams.

Around 150 vehicles were checked during the inspections conducted. The vehicles seized belong to Dayal Manufacturing Division Jammu, Madan Lal and Company, Jammu, Ashok Kumar & Brothers, Jehlum Steel Traders, Allied Interior, Dina Nath Suri & Company.

The sleuths of the State Taxes Department seized brand new Innova Crysta bearing registration No JK02BS-5877 belonging to M/s Shoe 09, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu for illegally transporting consignments without any proper documentation as provided under GST law. The M/s Shoe 09 was already under scanner of the department for default on his part in depositing the tax collected amounting of Rs 24 lakh.

The State Taxes Department raised a demand of amount Rs 52 lakh against M/s Shoe 09, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, to be deposited under the provision of GST Act. The demand includes the penal amount of Rs 24 lakh and the interest amount of Rs 4 lakh.

On account of eight vehicles seized for not having proper E-way bills for transporting taxable items, the State Taxes Department levied Rs 1.6 lakh.