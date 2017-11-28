State Sub-Junior roll ball team flagged off

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The J and K Sub-Junior (Under-14) Roll Ball team was flagged off by Anil Sharma, Chairman of Roll Ball Association of Jammu and Kashmir, here Monday.

The team is going to participate in the National Sub-Junior Roll Ball Championship being held at Goa from December 1 to 3, 2017.

The team was selected after a rigorous coaching camp held at MAM Stadium, Jammu by Coaches Madhu Sharma and Sudhir Singh. Earlier, the team was cleared by the Screening Committee headed by Shiv Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary J&K Sports Council and Ravi Singh, District Sports Officer.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil congratulated all the players for their selection and wished them best of luck.

“Such coaching camps will be regularly held in near future to groom the hidden talent of the players,” he said.

The contingent is accompany with Mamta Chouhan and Rajesh Gupta as Coach and Manager respectively.

The Team: Bharat Raj Gupta, Taransh Gupta, Tatvagya Bhargav, Rhythm Choudhary, Ayush Sanson, Arunaditya Jamwal, Daksh Chouhan, Samarth Gupta, Mahim Gupta, Anish Pandoh, Aryaveer Singh and Tanush.