State senior men’s hockey team leaves for National

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: The state senior men’s hockey team today flagged off from K K Hakhu Stadium, here for participation in the 8th Hockey India Senior National Championship got underway at Imphal in Manipur today.

J&K has been placed in group H with Uttrakhand, Hockey Coorg and Bengal Hockey Association being other teams for the league round. The Hockey J&K has been pitted against Hockey Coorg iin the opening tie slated for January 11 at 9 am.

Earlier, the team was given a send off by senior vice president of Hockey India, Rajinder Singh Kuku in the presence of Rajeev Sharma (Industrialist), Palvinder Singh Sudan (Chief Manger HDFC Bank Gangyal), secretary general Hockey J&K, GS Bakshi, Joginder Singh (Coach), Vikram Singh and Bipan Singh Bakshi.