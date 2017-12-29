State Roller Skating Meet concludes

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association, the State Championship concluded with the holding of finals in Speed events at Shiva Roller Skating Institute, Peer Kho, here on Friday.

The winners of Speed events were given away the medals by President of the Association, G.S Khurmi, who congratulated the winners. Also present were Seema Kharyal, Roshan Gupta, P.P Singh, Prabhat Aggarwal and Jatinder Sharma.

The Results: SPEED (Group Champions): 8-12 yrs: Samarjot Singh and Nivriti Sharma (Quad), Ist and Yuvraj Singh and Ruhika Raina (Inline). In 12-16 yrs: Kartikeya Puri and Dhriti Bansal (Quad); Dhruv Gandotra and Garima (Inline). Above 16 yrs: Dhruv Gupta (Quad) and Vansh Rajput (Inline).