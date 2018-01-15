State police struggling to crack cyber crime cases

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Even after equipping all the police stations with latest IT gadgets and technologies to effectively curb cyber crimes, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is struggling to solve various cases.

In the past three years, out of 114 cases registered across cyber police cells, set up by the State police at Jammu and Srinagar besides crime headquarters, only 10 cases were challaned while 95 cases are still under investigation.

According to official sources, 38 cases of cyber crimes were registered in 2015, 25 in 2016 and 51 in 2017 till November end. Out of these 25 cases of 2015, 22 of 2016 and 48 of 2017 are still under investigation.

For record purpose, the senior State police authorities claim adequate number of trained officers and other staff has been deployed at these cyber cells to handle these cases. However, the claims do not match the requirement, as most of the cases remain unsolved.

Highly placed sources claimed a proposal to notify cyber crime police stations along with creation of manpower is under consideration in consultation with the Finance Department.

It may be mentioned, to generate awareness among the common masses and warn them against prevalence of cyber crimes, the cyber cells have been carrying out special drives and campaigns by holding seminars, conducting capsule courses and workshops to train the manpower to deal with cyber criminals and easily track them down.

The State police has also published do’s and don’ts on the website of the State police to educate common masses about the nature of cyber crimes and prevent them from sharing their passwords and bank account details with unknown persons.