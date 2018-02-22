State Open Judo Championship from Feb 25

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Judo Association is going to organise State Open Judo Championship for senior boys and girls in 17 years age group from February 25 to 27, 2018 at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here.

“Selected Judokas will participate in the forthcoming Senior National Judo Championship which will be held at MA Stadium, Jammu from March 10 to 13, 2018,” a handout issued by the association on Wednesday said.

The association asked the players desirous to take part in the Championship should report to concerned coaches and Association from their concerned district.