State-level Volleyball Tournament begins

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Jammu Division girls won under-14 and under-17 matches defeating Kashmir Division in the State level Inter-Division Volleyball Tournament, organised by the Directorate General Youth Services and Sports J&K in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) at Shrine Board’s Multipurpose Sports Complex, here on Sunday.

The tournament in which six teams of both the divisions comprising around 150 players both boys and girls are taking part in under the age group of 14, 17 and 19 years is being held in the Synthetic Flood Light Court of SMVD Sports Complex, Katra.

Jammu Division beat Kashmir Division by 3-1 (25-23, 15-25, 25-16, 25-18) in under 14 and Jammu Division outplayed Kashmir division by 3-2 (25-23, 22-25, 25-24, 23-25, 25-20) in under-17 categories in girls section.

In boys section, under-14 match was won by Kashmir Division beating Jammu division by 3-2 (25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20) while in under-17, Jammu Division defeated Kashmir Division by 3-2 (25-23, 25-18, 25-24, 19-25, 20-25).

Earlier the tournament was declared open by the Chief Guest, Nirmal K Choudhary, Chief Education Officer Reasi who also administered the oath to all the participating players.

Sudesh Kumar, District Officer (DYSS) Reasi welcomed all participants and officials.

Chitar Lekha and Surbjeet Kour, Zonal Physical Education Officers, and Mohd Tariq Khan, Executive Member of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir were present among large number of officials.

Today’s matches were officiated by Naresh Kumar, Avinesh Kumar, Vikrant Singh and assisted by Vikas Verma and Pawan Khajuria.