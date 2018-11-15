State level Khelo India Meet gets underway

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: State level Khelo India competitions in the disciplines of athletics, boxing, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kho-kho, weightlifting, wushu and taekwondo got underway at K K Hakhu Stadium, here under the banner of J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC).

Around 1,500 young boys and girls have been involved in these competitions to be held at different venues of MA Stadium, University of Jammu and Green Play Field and K K Hakku Stadium here.

The event was declared open by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, who was Chief Guest. He interacted with some of the participants and their officials and wished them good luck for the competition ahead.

Earlier, the distinguished gathering welcomed by Chief Sports Officer (CSO) of JKSSC , Abdul Qayoom, who also presented a brief note of the event. The vote of thanks presented by Manager MA Stadium, Ashok Singh.

Among others present were Divisional Sports Officer of JKSSC, Ravi Singh, Chief Accounts Officer (CAO) of JKSSC, Yasir Arafat, Executive Engineer of JKSSC, R.K Bhat, S.P Singh and Satish Gupta, both Managers.