State level Khelo India event by JKSSC concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: State level Khelo India sports meet in multi-sports events concluded with valedictory function at K K Hakku Stadium, here on Friday.

The event was organised by the respective State sports associations under the banner of J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) at different venues, here.

In the closing function, Director General Directorate of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), Dr Saleem-Ur-Rehman was Chief Guest, who appreciated the zeal and enthusiasm among young athletes from different districts of the State while performing in their respective disciplines.

The Khelo India is a Government of India sponsored sports initiative at the State level with the sole aim to tap the talented stuff and then groom them in the national academies set up for the purpose.

The Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Jawed Choudhary was among other distinguished gathering.

“The overall response from the participants, their parents and other sports lovers was laudable and it was demanded to hold such events every year.

Senior most Manager of the JKSSC, Ashok Singh was the overall incharge of this competition, who presented a detailed report of the event. Among others present were Chief Sports Officer, Haji Abdul Qayoom of JKSSC, Abdul Qayoom, Noor Mohammad Wani (Administrative Officer), Ravi Singh (Divisional Sports Officer) a host of coaches and managers of the Sports Council.