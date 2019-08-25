State level bankers’ meet held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The second stage of the consultative process designed to generate ideas and review performance of banks, was conducted at the state Level on 22nd and 23rd of August, 2019 by State Bank of India and all Public Sector Banks functioning in J&K.

This was a first of its kind consultation where the banks were themselves asked to review their performance, deliberate on future strategy and the way forward. The meet focused on the ways and means to increase credit to various sectors of the economy, enhance use of technology and make banking citizen-centric besides meeting aspirations of all segments of society.

Thematic papers by domain experts on various challenges facing the banking sector were discussed during the meet with a view to suggest reforms in Public Sector Banks (PSBs).

The meet also reviewed performance of all the banks and their alignment in areas such as Credit support for economic growth and digital economy.

After consultations, a number of innovative suggestions came up on how PSBs, can improve their performance and what the road map for the future should be.

These suggestions were collated and have been sent to national level for further discussions along with comparative performance assessment.

The consultative process has resulted in renewed sense of involvement and purpose down to the branch level and the banks are geared towards implementing the roadmap for the future, improve their performance , and align themselves to national priorities so that they may fulfill its mandate to achieve $ 5 trillion economy.

16 PSB banks participated in the programme which was attended by Ajitav Parashar, DGM State Bank of India, Jammu Module along with the DGM PNB and DGM UCO bank.