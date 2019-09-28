State Kho-Kho teams named for Sub-Junior Nationals

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Kho-Kho Association on Saturday named the State boys and girls’ teams for the upcoming 30th Sub-Junior National Championship to be held at Ranchi in Jharkhand from October 2 to 6, 2019.

The selected teams also underwent screening conducted by the J&K State Sports Council team led by Divisional Sports Officer, Ravi Singh and comprising Ashok Singh (Manager MA Stadium), senior Kho Kho coaches Ajay Gupta and Dheeraj Sharma.

The sports kits were distributed among the team members by President of the Association, Manmeet Singh and General Secretary. Present among others were B.S Tirthi (Treasurer KKFI), Surjit Singh (founder member), Amrinder Singh (International Refree), Pankaj Malhotra and Mansi Sambyal.

The Teams:

BOYS: Ashish, Shakib, Aftab, Sunil, Mukesh, Tarun, Neeraj, Aryan, Saraansh, Aayush, Lakshit and Jaskirat Singh. Coach: Sunil Sharma. Manager: Yogesh Kumar. GIRLS: Masoom, Prachi, Riya, Janvi, Deepika, Bhoomika, Sapna, Tania, Tania Kattal, Mansi, Saarthi and Aadhya. Coach: Dolly Sharma. Manager: Santosh Kumar.