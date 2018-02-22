State Junior Kho-Kho Championship from Feb 24

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Junior boys and girls Kho-Kho Championship which was scheduled to the held at Green Play Field Gandhi Nagar here from February 23 to 24 has been postponed due to rain forecast and now will be held from February 24 to 25 at the aforesaid venue. The championship in which 12 boys and 10 girls teams from affiliated district units of the State are participating will be inaugurated at 11:30 AM on February 24 and will be closed on February 25 at 5:00 PM, the handout issued by the association on Wednesay said.

During championship, All India Kho Kho Referees Exam will also be conducted on February 24 and 25 by the officials of Kho Kho Federation of India, it said adding that the last day of registration to appear in the referees exam is February 23.