State demands government ‘By the People’ at the right time

Dear Editor,

The dissolving of State Assembly was a very bold step by the Honorable Governor. It is the responsibility of the Governor and Central Government to create an environment for elections in the State within the six months. Because it is very important for the public to have a democratic government in the State which is chosen in a democratic way. J&K saw a long period without a democratic government for six years and 264 days in the 1990s when there was President rule. In the same way, there are the Local Bodies and Panchayati elections after a very long time after giving several notifications for elections in the past which clearly shows that at somewhere it is difficult in J&K to create an environment for elections because of several reasons. Yes, militancy is one of them. Honorable Governor performed a very bold and good role for conducting Local Bodies and ongoing Panchayat elections. Hope so, that there are the Assembly elections at the stipulated time mentioned in the Constitution.

Sushil Sharma,

Vijaypur.