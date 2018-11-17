State Coordinator NCERT assesses educational needs of Jammu Division

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: State Coordinator Jammu & Kashmir from Regional Institute of Education, NCERT, Ajmer, R.K Sharma, who is here on a visit to observe and analyze the educational needs of Jammu Division for providing academic support from RIE Ajmer, on Friday convened a meeting with Joint Director (trainings) and Principal SIE Jammu, J.K Sudan.

The meeting had a detailed deliberation on various issues like identification of educational needs and formulation of training programmes in respect of Jammu to further streamline education sector in the region.

Principal SIE apprised the state Coordinator of various training programmes and workshops conducted by SIE Jammu during 2017-18 besides highlighting proposed training programmes.

During the meeting, the Detailed Proposed Action Plan for the year 2018-19 formulated in respect of Jammu Division was submitted to R.K Sharma for PAC NCERT to be approved by MHRD.