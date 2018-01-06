State, Central Govts misleading people on Kashmir situation: Mir

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Commenting on the innocent killings and continuous incidents of encounters between terrorists and security forces in the Valley, JKPCC Chief, G.A Mir, while expressing serious concern over the deteriorating situation in the Valley, blamed the government for misleading people on this count aiming to conceal truth and sought clarity from the government on innocent killings.

Mir asserted that PDP BJP Government is claiming that situation is conducive enough, but as far as the ground reality is concerned, the situation is more dangerous than it was earlier, fraught with serious consequences.

Expressing serious concern over the prevailing situation in the Valley, Mir described the claims of the government as misleading aiming to create an impression that all is well, but fact of the matter is government has miserably failed to ensure peaceful atmosphere in the Valley.

While condemning the killing of young man, Mir lashed out at the government for failing to contain civilian innocent killings, as a result, the people in entire Valley were living in fear.

He also blamed the government for failing to ensure terror free atmosphere, which it (Govt) is claiming that situation was back to normal, but when we see the situation on ground, it is entirely different, more dangerous than it used to be earlier, he said.

“The recent attacks on Lethpora CRPF Camp is indicative of fearful, deteriorating situation presently prevailing in Kashmir Valley which shows that both State and Central Governments lack any policy with no roadmap to deal with the situation,” he said.

Adding that mere tall claims and official press releases based on the falsehood won’t serve any purpose, Mir said that wrong policies on the part of both State/Central Government are adding more chaos to the situation, which is not in the interest of the State, in any way.

Mir asked the government to stop misleading people on the prevailing situation and emphasised that government should devise a well-planned strategy to deal with the situation, besides ensuring safety and security of common masses.

Stating that killings, in any form, are highly condemnable, loss of precious lives cannot be solution to any problem, Mir said that Congress Party condemned innocent killings and urged upon the government to find out the truth behind the killing of young man.